The 10-Word Joe Biden Social Security Quote That Can Change Everything

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In August, more than 48.1 million aged Americans collected a Social Security check. For the vast majority of these recipients -- 89%, according to an April survey from national pollster Gallup -- their Social Security income is vital to making ends meet.This reliance on Social Security payouts is expected to carry over to future generations as well. Gallup's April poll found that 84% of nonretirees anticipate leaning on their monthly benefit as a "major" or "minor" source of income during their golden years. Yet, despite the importance Social Security plays in the financial well-being of retirees, our nation's most successful retirement program is in deep trouble.Continue reading