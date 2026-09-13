The 10-Year Treasury Bond Yields Nearly 5% Right Now. Here's Why I'd Still Choose PepsiCo for Passive Income.

This year's rapid rise in interest rates has given income investors much to think about. Longer-dated bonds now offer bigger yields than some of the market's highest-regarded dividend stocks. For instance, 10-year Treasuries are now paying 4.8% (and are headed toward 2023's multi-year peak of just under 5%).

By contrast, blue chip beverage company PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) sports a forward-looking dividend yield of only 4.3%. Nevertheless, I'd still choose PepsiCo's stock as a long-term passive income play. Here's why.

Don't misread the message. If you prefer a government-backed guarantee of recurring income as well as stable value of your principal investment, Treasuries are your best bet. Just understand the two key differences between these two very different types of holdings before diving into one over the other though.

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