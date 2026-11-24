It had been almost 20 years since the 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond last yielded above 5%, back in 2007. That is, until it shot through this yield level in September of this year over fears of resurgent inflation and high government debt levels. The 10-year Treasury bond is back slightly below 5% today, but it is the highest sustained level since 2007, breaking through a clear psychological threshold.

As yields go up, the price of Treasury bonds goes down, and they become that much more attractive from an income perspective. Here's what happened the last time bonds hit these yield levels and the message it should send for stock market investors today.

The last time the 10-year Treasury Bond had a 5% yield was 2007. In the following years, the stock market entered a violent recession caused by the housing bubble and the associated banking crisis. During this period, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to near zero, causing Treasury bond yields to fall in tandem (meaning their prices rose).

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