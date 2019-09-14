The 10X Growth Conference Helps with Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Businessman Grant Cardone is once again using the 10X Growth Conference as a platform for raising funds for those in need. This year, the largest annual business conference will be bringing much-needed resources to the areas most devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

Previously, the 10X Growth Conference has raised funds for the American Cancer Foundation as well as relief for Hurricane Harvey, where 10X Growth Conference founder Grant Cardone used proceeds from ticket sales to bring supplies to the hardest-hit areas of Houston.

This year, for a limited time, 100% of all proceeds from 10X Growth Conference ticket sales will be donated to The Bahamian relief efforts.

Grant Cardone explained, "Hurricane Dorian hit The Bahamas really hard, and thousands of people need basic supplies. The good people of The Bahamas need our help so I ask you to join me in this support. The 10X Growth Conference is not only about helping yourself but about being able to help others."

President of Cardone Enterprises, Jarrod Glandt, added, "Our entire business platform is based on helping people succeed... we also use it to help people in need. It's really inspiring to see our entire 10X community come together to provide support and relief at a moments notice."

Anyone who purchases a 10X Growth Conference ticket will be supporting the relief efforts in The Bahamas through the non-profit Grant Cardone Foundation. Grant Cardone is also working with Bethany Frankel and Rick Case Automotive to get much-needed supplies to The Bahamas.

The 10X Growth Conference will be held February 21-23, 2020, with tickets ranging in price from $497 to $20,000. Over 13,000 entrepreneurs are expected to attend this year, which has turned into an annual event. While no speakers have been announced yet, last year TV star Steve Harvey, Shark Tank's Daymond John, leadership expert John Maxwell, and rapper Snoop Dogg were just a few of the names to headline the event.

Attendees experience a weekend in Las Vegas with cutting-edge business content, amazing networking opportunities, and great entertainment.

With 100% of all proceeds right now going to relief efforts in The Bahamas, tickets for the event can be purchased at https://10xgrowthcon.com/vegas

Alternatively, Grant Cardone opened up a Go Fund Me campaign for those who don't want to invest in a ticket to the conference but wish to donate to help the relief effort. Donations may be made at Go Fund Me.

