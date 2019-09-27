The 11th HKIB Banking Conference eyes growth opportunities in local banking industry

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by The Hong Kong Institute of Bankers (HKIB), the Annual Banking Conference took place yesterday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Over 800 delegates heard a range of viewpoints from over 50 senior government and regulatory officials, leading bankers and fintech experts on how digitalisation, disruptive business models and the Greater Bay Area will unlock a wave of new opportunities and revenue streams in the rapidly changing banking landscape.

With this year's theme of 'The Future of Banking and Bankers – Digitalisation and the Greater Bay Area', the conference, now in its 11th year, has again garnered the support of a large number of distinguished leaders and industry professionals from the local banking industry.

During the welcoming speech, Dr. Patrick FUNG JP, Hon. Fellow (HKIB), Chairman of Executive Committee of the HKIB highlighted that while digital transformation and the Greater Bay Area initiative are bringing fundamental changes in how banks operate and deliver value to customers, the incumbent need to adopt a forward-looking and proactive talent management strategy to ensure their businesses can meet the industry's evolution and customers' changing demands.

The opening keynote speech was given by Joseph CHAN JP, Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Chan emphasised that Hong Kong has positive momentum in fintech development, and he remains confident that Hong Kong can rise above challenges and emerge stronger by leveraging its core competitiveness, strong economic fundamentals and resilient financial systems.

A regulatory keynote was also delivered by Arthur YUEN JP, FHKIB, Deputy Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Deputy Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the HKIB, where he provided an update on the good progress the authority has made in fostering the local Smart Banking ecosystem and financial inclusion. He stressed that the confidence and trust in the Hong Kong banking sector remains high, and through achieving green and sustainable banking the sector can stay relevant in the long run.

Virtual banking is set to become a fundamental part of the Hong Kong banking industry and a number of representatives of virtual banks were invited to share their insights in a panel discussion. It was clear that these institutions are now advocating for an innovative banking experience to benefit customers, but they noted that recruiting talent with both a technology and business mindset is a significant challenge for them.

The award ceremony of the inaugural Talent Development Excellence Awards also took place at the conference. These accolades were an acknowledgement of the efforts of financial institutions in the areas of talent recruitment and development by enabling and encouraging employees to enrich their knowledge and skills through professional qualifications programmes. The list of winners is as follows:

Award Awardee Grand Award DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Star Award – Career Development Framework Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Star Award – Human Capital Investment China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited Star Award – HR Strategy China Everbright Bank, Co. Ltd. Hong Kong Branch Star Award – Social Innovation The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Special Mention Award – Effective Use of HR Analytics Bank of Singapore Limited

After the morning plenary sessions, the afternoon featured three streams featuring expert speakers from the local and overseas banking community on the future outlook of the banking industry, fintech, regional and multilateral economic cooperation initiatives, green finance, Regtech and compliance.

