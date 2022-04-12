The 131st Canton Fair builds trade bridge for Chinese household appliance manufacturers and Nordic countries

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first online matchmaking event of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), which also marked the official launch of the Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" promotion events for its 131st session, kicked off on April 7. The event connected leading multinational companies from five Nordic countries online with Chinese pioneering manufacturers and manufacturing bases.

The event was joined by more than 120 officials and business professionals, including Chu Shijia, Secretary General and Vice President of Canton Fair, Director-General of China Foreign Trade Centre, Han Xiaodong, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Sweden, Simon, CEO of Sweden Bugge Group, Guo Zhiyao, Deputy General Manager of Bank of China (Europe) S.A.

Buyers at the event have had the opportunity to directly meet Chinese home appliance industry bases and leading companies from Shunde, Guangdong and Hefei, Anhui. Shunde, which specializes in white appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and stoves, is one of the largest home appliance manufacturing bases and export bases in China. Companies in Anhui, on the other hand, present a comprehensive industrial chain from research and development, production, sales, and logistics to supporting businesses.

Chu Shijia noted that the 131st Canton Fair, which will be held from April 15 to 24, gathers 25,000 quality companies from China and abroad, including 5,300 time-honored brands, national technology centers, and award-winning companies that focus on innovation, development and pioneering technology.

Canton Fair continues its effort in promoting international trade

The trade volume between China and the EU reached a record high at 828.1 billion USD in 2021 and 137.1 billion USD in the first two months of 2022. Last year, the trade volume between China and Sweden also reached a record high at 20.9 billion US dollars, an increase of 17 percent.

Han Xiaodong valued the Canton Fair as one of China's important trade platforms, with efforts contributing to promoting bilateral trade. He encouraged Nordic companies to seize the business opportunities at the Canton Fair and through its matchmaking events.

Simon noted that he has witnessed more Nordic companies exploring the Chinese market, and more Chinese smart manufacturers entering Nordic countries. He spoke highly of the innovative approach of hosting the Canton Fair online and believed that this move provided a high-quality platform to help boost trade and tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Trade Bridge" virtual promotion boosts business efficiency

Canton Fair set up one-on-one negotiations based on needs and sectors for buyers from leading international companies and Chinese suppliers to reduce sourcing costs and improve efficiency. Finnish Kesko Group buyers said that they have effectively found suppliers and new products through extended channels.

Moving forward, this Canton Fair will host 50 matchmaking events in its key markets, inviting companies and industry buyers to connect with Chinese industrial clusters, so that companies around the world can share business opportunities and promote high-quality development of international trade.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-131st-canton-fair-builds-trade-bridge-for-chinese-household-appliance-manufacturers-and-nordic-countries-301523819.html

SOURCE Canton Fair