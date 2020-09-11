The 15th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo held in Yulin, China

YULIN, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8-10, the 15th Yulin International Coal and High-end Energy Chemical Industry Expo, with a focus on Environmental Friendliness, Intelligence, Integration and Sharing, was held in Yulin, a pivotal energy city in Northwest China The exhibition was jointly organized by the CPC Yulin Municipal Committee, the People's Government of Yulin City, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shaanxi Sub-council. It attracted more than 400 exhibitors representing well-known industry players from China and abroad. The exhibits covered many cutting-edge concepts, such as smart digitalization, smart manufacturing, transformation and upgrading, and clean and efficient use of energy.

In addition to the exhibition, which covered some 30,000 square meters, the event also included 12 forums and sessions on topics including the development of the high-end energy and chemical sector, the development of energy and chemical equipment manufacturing, intelligent innovation of coal mines, and smart energy. During the event, a total of 98 projects were signed off, attracting investment of CNY 89.38 billion and generating sales of more than CNY 5 billion. Additionally, transactions for a range of large-scale mining machinery and intelligent manufacturing equipment amounted to CNY 670 million.

Yulin City is located in the northernmost part of Shaanxi Province, China. It is rich in energy and mineral resources. In Yulin is located the Shenfu Coalfield, one of the seven largest coalfields in the world, and also the Shaanxi-Gansu-Ningxia Gas Field, the largest verified integrated gas field onshore in China. In the 1990s, Yulin began its construction as an energy and chemical industry base and gradually put together a system centered on electric power and chemical industries bolstered by the exploitation of coal, oil, gas and salts.

In recent years, Yulin City has been pursuing its development goal of building a world-class high-end energy and chemical base, and striving to promote high-quality development through transformation and upgrading. To date, the investment of completed energy and chemical projects is around CNY 500 billion, which puts Yulin amongst the four national modern coal chemical demonstration zones. It is estimated that by the end of 2025, the proportion of high-end products in the Yulin chemical industry will have reached 25% and the refinement rate will exceed 40%. The full industry chain covering core raw materials, chemical materials, and coal-based high-end refined products such as nylon, polyester, fiber, and textiles will be aligned.

