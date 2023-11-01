The 1916 Company Launches the Leading Destination for Collectors, Ushering in a New Era for Watch Enthusiasts

The 1916 Company unites WatchBox, the preeminent global platform and community for collectible watches, with leading watch retailers across the United States; Govberg, Radcliffe, and Hyde Park Jewelers.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1916 Company launched today by merging WatchBox, Govberg, Radcliffe, and Hyde Park Jewelers under a new brand to form the leading global destination and community for fine watches, jewelry, education, and experiences. The 1916 Company brings together the primary and secondary markets under a single, unified brand, comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in key watch markets worldwide.

WatchBox was founded in 2017 by Danny Govberg, Justin Reis, and Tay Liam Wee to raise the experience for clients digitally as they collect, sell, trade, and learn about watches – while engaging with likeminded enthusiasts who share their passion for watches. The 1916 Company advances this mission, offering collectors a welcoming, trusted, global partner for both new and collectible pre-owned watches, as well as fine jewelry, a dynamic media platform, and a global network of Collector's Lounges and boutiques, supported by a dedicated team of Client Advisors.

"Watches have the power to bring people together," remarked Justin Reis, Global CEO of The 1916 Company. "Over the years, we've observed our collectors' desire not only for digital connectivity, but the rich experiences of physical interaction – they value the bonds formed with our dedicated Client Advisors and the friendships they've made across our community. The evolution into The 1916 Company is a natural progression for us, shaped by our clients' voices and needs. With The 1916 Company, we're reinforcing the sense of community, rooted in our existing relationships, while eagerly embracing the opportunity to forge new ones. Our vision starts and ends with our customer."

The 1916 Company is now one of the world's foremost luxury watch and jewelry retailers, connecting the strengths and legacies of the largest pre-owned platform with three independent jewelers. Hospitality, warmth, generations of experience, and long-standing partnerships with the most respected luxury watch brands, including Rolex and Patek Philippe, set the tone for this next chapter. The company's presence spans eight multi-brand salons and five mono-brand boutiques in Philadelphia and Ardmore, PA; Baltimore and Towson, MD; Newark, DE; Denver, CO; Newport Beach, CA; and Scottsdale, AZ.John Shmerler and Damon Gross of Radcliffe and Hyde Park Jewelers, respectively, will lead The 1916 Company's authorized retail network.

These locations are complemented by lounges in Switzerland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, and Dubai, as well as New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and Boca Raton. The 1916 Company's $200+ million pre-owned collection is accessible both online and across all physical locations, with a distinct focus on the ultra-rare, collectible timepieces and the world of artisanal independent watchmaking.

"We want collectors and enthusiasts to enjoy visiting us around the world; to feel part of our extended family and Collector's Circle as they discover The 1916 Company's uniquely personalized approach to collecting and our extraordinary watch and jewelry collections," said John Shmerler.

A future-focused business, the company's name honors the legacy of Albert Govberg who founded Govberg Jewelers in Philadelphia in 1916. Danny Govberg, Co-founder, Executive Chairman, and grandson of Albert, shared, "In creating The 1916 Company, we embrace our identity as a 107-year-old start-up. The principles of our business are rooted in enduring relationships, while our commitment to innovation and transformative change drives us to anticipate the ever-evolving needs of discerning watch collectors today and tomorrow."

In a separate release, The 1916 Company will announce that it has joined the official network authorized to sell Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watches. Effective today, Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watches will be available for sale online (govbergwatches.com and radcliffejewelers.com) and within dedicated Rolex CPO environments at the company's Official Rolex Jeweler locations. Pre-owned Rolex timepieces will no longer be presented on www.thewatchbox.com.

New and existing clients of WatchBox, Govberg, Radcliffe, and Hyde Park Jewelers will be introduced to The 1916 Company over the forthcoming six months. Learn more at www.the1916company.com.

