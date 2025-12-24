NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
24.12.2025 21:50:00
The 2 Best AI ETFs To Invest $1,000 in Right Now
For investors who want to manage their own money but don't want to deal with picking individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) present an attractive option.ETFs trade like stocks, but typically hold dozens or even hundreds of stocks. Generally, ETFs track an index or have another theme such as a sector, a country, or an investment style like growth or value. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one such theme, and it presents an excellent use case for an ETF.Investors looking to get exposure to the breakthrough technology may find it easier to do so by buying one or two ETFs that will invest in a broad range of AI stocks. Let's take a look at two of the best options on the market today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
