The 2 Best 'Magnificent Seven' Stocks to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Investors are understandably fascinated by the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks, a group of megacap companies that have created tremendous wealth for shareholders.The Magnificent Seven are collectively worth $12 trillion -- nearly half of U.S. gross domestic product -- and they account for 27% of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by weighted exposure. The group includes: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla, and Meta Platforms.Six of the Magnificent Seven currently carry a consensus "buy" rating among Wall Street strategists, Tesla being the only exception with a "hold" rating.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel