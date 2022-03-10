The 2 Best Stocks to Buy Now That the Market Is in Correction Territory

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the stock market down more than 10% from its all-time high (the threshold marking a correction), investors should be examining stocks to buy at a discount. Since 1950, the market has seen 36 corrections, or one every two years. With the drop averaging 13.6%, these buying opportunities don't come around too often.Since general market sentiment has been dragging unaffected stocks down, investors can search in the bargain bin for successful businesses that have been sold off indiscriminately. Two stocks I believe fit this description are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB). With both stocks recently reporting great 2021 results and giving solid 2022 guidance, purchasing these two stocks could be a great investment decision.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading