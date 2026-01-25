NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
25.01.2026 17:47:00
The 2 Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
With inflation battering everyone's pocketbooks, $1,000 might not seem like a lot of money anymore. That said, it could still help set the foundations for huge, long-term returns in the stock market if you invest in the right companies at the right time. Let's dig deeper to find out why shares in Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) look like excellent picks in 2026 and beyond. It's been over three years since OpenAI's ChatGPT introduced the world to generative artificial intelligence (AI). And since then, many technology companies have added billions (if not trillions) to their market caps, making their stocks less appealing to investors searching for a deal. While Micron has also risen in recent months, its valuation remains very attractive considering how much its memory hardware business stands to win. Micron specializes in creating high-performance memory chips. These are vital for the AI boom because large language models (LLMs) are trained on vast amounts of data, which must be stored on these devices. Reuters reports that the massive demand for computer memory has created shortages, allowing producers to raise prices across their product lines.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
