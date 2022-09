The 2 Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's a lot of uncertainty in the air right now . Between rumors of a recession, rising interest rates, and inflation, it's tough to find stocks that you're confident will keep growing instead of going to zero. The good news is there are companies that aren't likely to stumble off of their long-term growth trajectory even with the economy and the market in flux. So, if you're looking for a few options for where to park $5,000 of your hard-earned dosh, these two stocks just might be up your alley.Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is worth a $2,500 investment because it's the world's largest public business devoted to curing rare diseases, and it's proven to be quite adept at that goal so far. Thanks to the success of its portfolio of medications treating cystic fibrosis (CF), a lung disease estimated to affect around 83,000 people in the Western world, over the last 10 years its shares have risen by 403%, a massive improvement over the market's return of near 211%. In 2021, sales of its CF therapies alone were worth more than $7.5 billion, which is a huge increase compared to 2011's total of just over $1.4 billion.Continue reading