The 2 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Load Up On in September

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has had an off year. Through the first eight months of 2022, Berkshire's shares have lost over 7% of their value. Still, the diversified holding company's stock has drastically outperformed the broader markets this year. Over this same period, the S&P 500 has dipped by 17.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has retreated by 13.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite has plunged by an unsightly 25.6%.Berkshire's relative strength in this brutal market is proof positive that the Oracle of Omaha, along with his investment team, haven't lost their touch for stock picking. Which Berkshire stocks are the best picks for investors to load up on in September? My two favorite are the high-flying oil and gas company Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and the beaten-down tech giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Image source: Getty Images.