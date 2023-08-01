|
01.08.2023 15:27:45
The 2 Dow Stocks Everyone's Watching Tuesday Morning
Stocks finished the month of July strong, but it appeared that market participants were a bit nervous coming into a new month. Stock index futures were down as much as half a percent early Tuesday morning, as investors continued to weigh the prospects for the economy potentially avoiding a recession against the risks that remain in play.On a relative basis, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) held up better than its market benchmark peers, and part of the reason for that resilience was that two key Dow stocks reported their financial results Tuesday morning. Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) offers a look at the industrial economy, while Merck (NYSE: MRK) is a way for Dow investors to get exposure to pharmaceutical sales and drug development. Below, you'll learn more about what these two companies said to get investors' attention early Tuesday.Shares of Caterpillar rose more than 1% in premarket trading early Tuesday. The maker of heavy industrial equipment reported second-quarter financial results that contradicted the popular perception of an imminent economic slowdown, although Caterpillar did warn that the future could still remain challenging.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
