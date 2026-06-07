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07.06.2026 20:55:00
The 2 Easiest Ways for Retail Investors to Buy Into the SpaceX IPO
The investing community is abuzz with the news of SpaceX's initial public offering (IPO) at the end of this week. The company has departed from the traditional IPO path in several ways, and one of them is offering more access to retail investors to buy shares at the IPO price.Historically, IPOs were handled entirely by investment banks, giving underwriting institutions access to shares to sell to their clients. Today, many of those barriers are coming down as many retail investors take a more direct role in their own financial management. Several investing platforms now offer routine access to IPOs, including Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), which are the easiest routes for the average investor to limited SpaceX ownership right at the IPO.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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