The 2 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones Offer More Than 5%. Is It Time to Buy?

Investors looking for ways to permanently boost their passive income streams would do well to begin their search with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). This market index comprises 30 well-established companies with a proven ability to generate strong profits in both good economic times and bad.Nearly all the Dow Jones stocks pay quarterly dividends, but around two-thirds offer yields below 3% at recent prices. If you want a high yield, you'll have to go all the way to the top.Right now, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Dow (NYSE: DOW) are the highest-yielding stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. With yields of 6.5% and 5.3%, respectively, they could produce market-beating gains for patient investors if they can raise their payouts in the years ahead.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool