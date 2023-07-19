|
19.07.2023 20:54:00
The 2 Mega-Cap Stocks You Should Really Be Watching Wednesday
The stock market generally continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday, although a pullback in tech equities led the Nasdaq Composite to give up its gains for the day. Many investors are looking forward to the end of the trading session, as both Tesla and Netflix are due to tell investors about their latest financial results after the closing bell.Yet two other companies have already released their earnings today, with implications for both AI stocks and the broader market. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) deserves every tech investor's full attention because of its importance to the semiconductor industry, while Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) has struggled because of the slowdown in deal activity on Wall Street. Here's what you need to know about these two stocks and why you can't afford to ignore them.Shares of ASML Holding were down 5% in early afternoon trading on Wednesday. The move lower for the semiconductor equipment maker came despite strong second-quarter financial results in its latest quarterly report.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!