|
21.08.2023 21:03:13
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch This Week
The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has fallen back a bit in the past few weeks, but it still remains the big winner among major indexes so far in 2023. Moreover, there's a ton of positive sentiment about the Nasdaq's prospects for further gains.This week, a pair of high-profile Nasdaq stocks are set to report their latest financial results. Both Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) have sought to cash in on the popularity of artificial intelligence (AI), and with AI initiatives coming out right and left, investors have high hopes that the two companies will tell a favorable story about their recent performance.Nvidia is set to report its quarterly financial results on Wednesday afternoon after the regular trading session ends on Wall Street. The chipmaker is hoping to generate the same enthusiasm that resulted in a huge jump in its stock price after its previous quarterly release back in May.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!