24.08.2022 14:49:51
The 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Watch Wednesday
The stock market has been jittery over the past week or so, and investors aren't likely to get the answers they're hoping for on Wednesday. Much of the uncertainty in the market stems from the upcoming Federal Reserve symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and until Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues give their views there, investors will be left to speculate about what the future could bring. Nevertheless, Wall Street was in a somewhat bullish mood on Wednesday morning, and as of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had gained 27 points to 12,924.A couple of Nasdaq-listed companies weighed in with their latest financial reports overnight, and shareholders got their first chance to react in the premarket session Wednesday morning. Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) moved higher as the photonics specialist gave investors solid results, but shareholders in Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ: WOOF) weren't as fortunate. Read more about the details below.Shares of II-VI rose between 5% and 6% in premarket trading on Wednesday morning. The laser specialist reported fiscal fourth-quarter results for the period ended June 30 that were encouraging, pointing toward greater success down the road.Continue reading
