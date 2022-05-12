Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
12.05.2022 14:02:00
The 2 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now
There's no way to sugar coat it; energy stocks can be incredibly volatile, given that their top and bottom lines are generally tied to oil and natural gas prices. But that's not the case throughout the entire industry, with companies in the midstream sector often collecting fees for the use of their assets. That's exactly why conservative investors will appreciate midstream giants like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP) that owns a huge collection of pipelines, storage, processing assets, and transportation facilities. With a market cap of $58 billion, it is one of the largest players in North America. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from fees, which means that the prices of oil and gas aren't all that important to the partnership. It is the demand for its vital infrastructure that is most important.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.