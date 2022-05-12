The 2 Safest Energy Dividends Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no way to sugar coat it; energy stocks can be incredibly volatile, given that their top and bottom lines are generally tied to oil and natural gas prices. But that's not the case throughout the entire industry, with companies in the midstream sector often collecting fees for the use of their assets. That's exactly why conservative investors will appreciate midstream giants like Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership (MLP) that owns a huge collection of pipelines, storage, processing assets, and transportation facilities. With a market cap of $58 billion, it is one of the largest players in North America. The vast majority of its revenue is derived from fees, which means that the prices of oil and gas aren't all that important to the partnership. It is the demand for its vital infrastructure that is most important.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading