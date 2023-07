The 2 Stocks on Everyone's Minds Monday Morning

Stocks have been on a roll lately, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) having put together a streak of 10 straight days of advances. Stock index futures were mixed in premarket trading, but many market participants still seem convinced that this week's news will be positive. Investors will be on the lookout in particular for the next move from the Federal Reserve, which could raise interest rates again after taking a break in June.Earnings season will hit its peak this week, and even though many of the biggest companies won't report their results until later in the week, a few got an early jump on getting their results to their shareholders. Domino's Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) and Posco (NYSE: PKX) are in very different industries, but each has seen both challenges and opportunities, and gave their perspective on the economic conditions they face. Here's why Domino's and Posco are in the spotlight Monday morning.Shares of Domino's Pizza were up about 1% in premarket trading Monday morning. Investors seemed to be reasonably comfortable with the pizza restaurant chain leader's second-quarter financial results, even though there were a few signs of sluggishness in the numbers.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel