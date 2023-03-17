|
The 2 Stocks to Watch on a Nail-Biter Friday
It's been a turbulent week on Wall Street, and Friday is shaping up to bring the week to a fitting conclusion. Because of how the futures and options markets work, the third Friday of the last month of each quarter often brings considerable volatility. The resulting nervousness was apparent at the market's open, as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down about a quarter-percent.A pair of stocks gave good examples of how much share prices can move depending on the news that a company gives. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) moved sharply higher following the release of its latest financial results, as shareholders generally liked what they saw. However, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) headed in the other direction, having disappointed investors with its most recent news.Shares of FedEx rose 11% near the open Friday. The delivery specialist's stock responded to fiscal third-quarter financial results for the period ending Feb. 28 that showed considerable resilience in FedEx's core business and optimism for what the future will bring.Continue reading
