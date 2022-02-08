|
08.02.2022 22:46:06
The 20 best mining schools in the world
The QS World University Rankings by Subject released this week list the world’s top universities in 46 individual subject areas. The rankings are based on data for academic reputation from a survey of more than 70,000 academics, research citations per paper and its H-index, which measures the impact of a scholar or scientist.What sets QS apart from similar rankings of educational institutions is a fourth component of the ranking – employer reputation. A survey of over 40,000 employers ranks schools according to the quality of recruits.The QS engineering – mining and mineral field has 51 entries and the top tier is dominated by US, Australian and Canadian universities. Top-rated Colorado School of Mines, established in 1859, leads the competition — again — with a score over 95.Established in 1986, Curtin University in Western Australia is in second place with 87.3 and the University of Queensland takes third place with a score of 81.8. Canada’s McGill University and Australia’s University of New South Wales in Syndey round out the top five, with scores nearly neck and neck of 80.5 and 80.4, respectively. Source: QS World University Rankings Click here for detailed rankings.
