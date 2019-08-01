The 2019 Secure Cash and Transport Association Conference Announces Speaker Lineup and Agenda

PURCELLVILLE, Va., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) announces the agenda and speaker lineup for the 2019 SCTA Conference, taking place October 9-11 at the Westin Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The annual event supports the association's mission to protect, strengthen, and unite the cash-in-transit and cash servicing industries.

The 2019 agenda covers key issues and trends impacting the cash industry. Sessions include:



A keynote address by Josh Linkner , Five-Time Tech Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, and New York Times Best-Selling Author. Josh will offer insight and strategies to address the increasing velocity of globalization in the cash industry.

, Five-Time Tech Entrepreneur, Venture Capitalist, and New York Times Best-Selling Author. Josh will offer insight and strategies to address the increasing velocity of globalization in the cash industry. The role of business intelligence in the cash industry as explained by Dr. Chris Piehota , Executive Assistant Director for the FBI's Science and Technology Branch.

, Executive Assistant Director for the FBI's Science and Technology Branch. An ATM industry review presented by David Tente of ATMIA. David will explore the latest ATM security issues, the impact of bank account closures, legislative bans on retailers accepting cash, and compliance requirements.

of ATMIA. David will explore the latest ATM security issues, the impact of bank account closures, legislative bans on retailers accepting cash, and compliance requirements. A U.S. Department of Treasury presentation on FinCEN compliance, presented by Brian Peretti , Director of the Office of Critical Infrastructure Protection and Compliance Policy.

, Director of the Office of Critical Infrastructure Protection and Compliance Policy. Expert panel discussions on cash preservation, digital currency issues, and security and risk.

A look at CIT in the cannabis industry, presented by Ricky Bennett , COO of Blue Line.

, COO of Blue Line. The Costco Story, presented by Bill Crichton , Treasury Operations Manager for Costco.

, Treasury Operations Manager for Costco. An examination of smart safes and what current attack data reveals, presented by Brad Moody , Executive Vice President of Lowers & Associates.

, Executive Vice President of Lowers & Associates. Active assailant incidents as "the new normal" and what it means for the cash industry, as revealed by Dr. Kathleen Kiernan of the Kiernan Group and J.R. Davis III of Davis Bancorp.

of the Kiernan Group and J.R. Davis III of Davis Bancorp. The changing background screening industry and a possible role for self-sovereign background checks, as explained by Mike Cerrone , President of Vetty and Mark Tuchmann , President of ClearConnect.

Learn more and view the full agenda here: https://scta.securetransportassociation.org/agenda/

Get details and register at scta.securetransportassociation.org.

About the Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA)

The Secure Cash & Transport Association (SCTA) is a non-profit association established in 2013 to represent the shared interests of professionals in ATM servicing, cash handling/processing, transportation, and safekeeping of cash and coin throughout North America. Founding members include Cash Connect-ATM Solutions by WSFS Bank, Coin Wrap, Inc., Davis Bancorp, Great American Insurance Group Fidelity/Crime Division, Griffin Incorporated, Loomis, Lowers Risk Group, Marshall & Sterling, Rochester Armored Car Company, Inc., US Bank, Willis Fine Art, and Jewelry & Specie USA. Industry groups represented by the association include armored operators, insurance providers, truck builders, financial institutions, ATM cash providers, coin wrappers, security surveys and compliance providers, and loss adjusters.

Members of the Board of Directors for the Secure Cash & Transport Association include: President, Mark Lowers, CEO, Lowers Risk Group; Vice President, Antonio Palmiotto, Executive Chairman, FAJS, Willis of New York, Inc.; Secretary, Michael Gaul, EVP Marketing, Lowers Risk Group; Greg McKay, President, Griffin Inc.; Jason Kyd, VP Specie, Great American Insurance Group; Joseph Shea, President, Rochester Armored Car; J.R. Davis III, Senior Vice President, Davis Bancorp; Laura Jones, Senior VP, ATM & Debit Services, U.S. Bank; Randall Sheltra, SVP Risk Management, Loomis U.S.; Tom Stevenson, President, Cash Connect; Curtis Fox, Executive Director, Corporate Security, Garda Cash Logistics; Todd Worthey, VP, US Risk Management, Brinks, Inc.; Bill Crichton, Treasury Operations Manager, Costco Wholesale; and Jim Petit, President Currency Management Solutions, G+D Currency Technology.

Learn more at securetransportassociation.org.

SOURCE Secure Cash & Transport Association