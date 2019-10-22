The 2019 World Industrial Design Conference was recently held in Yantai

YANTAI, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, the three-day 2019 World Industrial Design Conference & the Industrial Design World Expo opened in Yantai, Shandong province. With the theme "Design Sparks Innovation Engine", the conference was co-hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China and the People's Government of Shandong Province, and co-organized by design institutions and organizations from over 40 countries and regions, according to the Information Office of the Yantai Municipal People's Government. As such, it was the largest and most high-profile industrial development summit in the global design sector.



In recent years, industrial design has become a national innovative development strategy and a globally leading innovative industry, playing a key role in promoting the industrial value chain, facilitating the replacement of old growth drivers, and driving high-quality development in the manufacturing sector. According to Chen Fei, Mayor of Yantai, the World Industrial Design Conference will showcase the world's leading industrial design achievements and explore the development vision of the design industry. This will inevitably lead to transformation in both concepts and models of industrial design.



During the conference, a series of activities was launched, including a WIDC roundtable discussion for top management of international design organizations, a joint conference of national industrial design experts, a meeting of the German Expert Committee of the Sino-German Industrial Design Center, the 1st Yantai Mayor's Cup Industrial Design Awards, as well as a number of international design industry development forums by both profession and segment.



Image Attachments Links:

http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=348430