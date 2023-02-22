



Bank of Åland Plc

Annual Financial Report

February 22, 2023, 14.35 EET



The 2022 Annual Report of the Bank of Åland Plc has been published

The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2022 of the Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) was published today in Swedish and English. The Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk Management Report were published as separate documents at the same time.

The financial reports in Swedish are being published in compliance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with ESEF requirements, the primary portions of the consolidated financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags.

The authorised public accounting company KPMG Oy has provided an independent auditors’ affidavit of reasonable assurance about the Bank of Åland Plc’s ESEF financial statements.

The Annual and Sustainability Report, the Compensation Report and the Capital and Risk management Report are available for downloading in PDF format from our website:

Annual and Sustainability Report

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/arsredovisn2022en.pdf

Compensation Report

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/compensation-report_2022_en.pdf

Capital and Risk Management Report

https://www.alandsbanken.com/uploads/pdf/result/capital-and-risk-management-report_2022en.xlsx

Bank of Åland Plc

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505

