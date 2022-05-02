The 2022 Building Safety Month Celebration Begins

Week One of Building Safety Month Explores Planning for a Safe and Sustainable Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Code Council is excited to announce the beginning of the 42nd annual Building Safety Month. The campaign is led by the Code Council and its members and partners every May to raise awareness about the importance of building codes and the role of building safety professionals in ensuring our communities remain safe, sustainable and resilient. This year's Building Safety Month theme is "Safety for All: Building Codes in Action."

Week one of the campaign highlights how building science, innovation and energy efficiency are leveraged to create safe and sustainable construction within our communities. Week one also explores how energy codes and standards are an essential component to increasing energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The first of four free, educational webinars will take place on May 3 from 3 – 4 pm ET. "Tiny Homes: How Thinking Small Might Help Solve Housing Affordability" will explore how new housing types, like tiny homes, are helping meet the need for affordable housing and what prospective homeowners and policymakers should look for to ensure they are safe and sustainable. You can register for the webinar here.

Each subsequent week of Building Safety Month will focus on a specific theme that is critical to building safety including "Exploring Careers in Building Safety" (week two), "Understanding the Four Phases of Emergency Management" (week three) and "Creating a Safe and Abundant Water Supply" (week four). Throughout the month-long campaign, a series of free virtual events will take place including:

Building Your Future: Career Paths for Military Veterans , May 10 , 2-3 pm ET : This webinar will uncover the challenges, opportunities and resources available for military veterans considering a career in building safety.

, : This webinar will uncover the challenges, opportunities and resources available for military veterans considering a career in building safety. Facebook Live , May 10 , 1 pm ET : The Facebook Live event will feature Matthew Winn , the Code Council's Senior Vice President of Training and Education, exploring careers in building safety and the importance of training and education for building safety professionals.

, : The Facebook Live event will feature , the Code Council's Senior Vice President of Training and Education, exploring careers in building safety and the importance of training and education for building safety professionals. Backflow Basics: Repair, Testing and Maintenance , May 24 , 2-3:30 pm ET : This roundtable discussion and Q&A webinar will highlight repair, testing, maintenance and inspections method and assemblies used to protect potable water.

, : This roundtable discussion and Q&A webinar will highlight repair, testing, maintenance and inspections method and assemblies used to protect potable water. Pool Owner Safety 101, May 25 , 2-3 pm ET : This webinar, co-sponsored by the Code Council and the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance, is a must for new pool owners or those considering a swimming pool to ensure that pools are both safe and enjoyable for many years to come.

Register for these events and more on the Building Safety Month events page.

"It is inspiring to see the dedication and passion of Code Council members and building safety professionals to go above and beyond to spread the message of Building Safety Month," said Code Council Board of Directors President Cindy Davis, CBO. "As week one kicks-off, we are proud to celebrate the entire building safety community and to educate individuals around the world about the importance of the model codes and standards that keep our communities safe and resilient."

This year's Building Safety Month Foundational Sponsor is the American Gas Association. Week one sponsors include the National Multifamily Housing Council, American Concrete Institute and the Gypsum Association. To see the full list of sponsors, click here.

Jurisdictions and organizations have begun to issue their proclamations declaring May 2022 as Building Safety Month. View the proclamations or submit your own here.

To participate in Building Safety Month:

View this year's Building Safety Month campaign video.

Check out our campaign promotion guides, including how to host a webinar and run a social media campaign.

Download campaign images, including the campaign poster, web banners, social media graphics and video call backgrounds.

Join us on social media to share about Building Safety Month using the hashtag #BuildingSafety365.

About the International Code Council

The International Code Council is the leading global source of model codes and standards and building safety solutions. Code Council codes, standards and solutions are used to ensure safe, affordable and sustainable communities and buildings worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2022-building-safety-month-celebration-begins-301537250.html

SOURCE International Code Council