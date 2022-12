The 2022 Nasdaq Bear Market Is Giving You a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity To Buy These Top Stocks at a Massive Discount

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bear markets are painful. That's particularly true for owners of tech stocks, which often endure brutal declines during market downturns.Tech investors have suffered one of the worst declines in history in 2022. The Nasdaq 100 index, which includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, is down more than 30% year-to-date. Violent crashes of this nature typically occur just once a decade.The silver lining? Steep market declines tend to serve up spectacular profit opportunities for long-term investors. And today, you have one such chance to buy shares of two outstanding businesses at steeply discounted prices.Continue reading