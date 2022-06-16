The 2022 West Marine US Open Sailing Series Wraps in California with over 300 Athletes Competing in Preparation for Paris 2024

To bring awareness to ocean conservation, the largest boating and fishing retailer will hold beach cleanups during the Long Beach and San Francisco regatta weekends

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Marine , America's leading retailer of supplies for the sailing, boating and fishing communities, today announced the second half of the 2022 West Marine US Open Sailing Series in California. As the title sponsor for the second year in a row, the two-part regatta series is a set of six Olympic-Class regattas; the first part of the Series took place in Florida earlier this year (Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Clearwater) and will conclude in California (San Diego, Long Beach and San Francisco) this summer. It serves as the domestic training platform for US Olympic Sailing as the country looks forward to a hometown Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and provides annual racing opportunities for prospective Olympic-bound athletes. West Marine is also hosting live and in-person panel discussions with sailing Olympians and Olympic hopefuls at each of the three California marine centers. Kicking off the Olympic Panel series in San Diego will be Paul Cayard, 2004 Olympian and current Executive Director of US Olympic Sailing. To learn more about this event and to sign up, click here.

West Marine will hold beach cleanups on Saturday of the Long Beach and San Francisco regatta weekends as part of its continued commitment to ocean conservation and education. The Long Beach cleanup will take place July 16 from 12-4 p.m. PT at Belmont Pier and San Francisco will be at Crissy Field on August 13.

"As a partner of the sailing community, we love to see the genuine engagement and excitement for the West Marine US Open Sailing Series and for the sport overall," said Eric Kufel, CEO at West Marine. "Looking towards Paris 2024 and LA 2028, the Series is a perfect opportunity for Olympic hopefuls to connect with Olympians, and learn how to hone in on the skills needed to bring home the Gold. We're honored to continue providing the tools, expertise and resources for sailors of all skill levels."

The Series plays a foundational role in the development of America's world-class athletes, from those just beginning their journeys to Olympic Medalists. Over 300 athletes from across the country will compete in the ILCA 4, ILCA 6, ILCA 7, Nacra 15, 29er, I420, I470, Finn and Snipe classes. The regatta dates and locations are below:

San Diego , June 17-19

, Long Beach , July 15-17

, San Francisco , August 12-14

"Having a partner and title sponsor like West Marine provides our Olympic hopefuls and Olympians the opportunity, resources and support needed to represent the USA on the largest stage," said Cayard. "Having three panel discussions not only helps Olympic hopefuls learn from the best, but also invites new participants into the sport."

About West Marine

Founded in 1968, West Marine is the leading integrated, omni-channel provider of aftermarket products and services to the boating, fishing, sailing, and watersports markets in the U.S. With 236 physical locations across 38 states and Puerto Rico and two eCommerce platforms reaching consumers and professional customers, West Marine is recognized as the leading resource for cruisers, sailors, anglers and water sports enthusiasts. West Marine uses its scale, product breadth, and expert field associates to service all the needs of consumers seeking an exceptional on-water experience.

About US Sailing

The United States Sailing Association (US Sailing), the national governing body for sailing, provides leadership, integrity, and advancement for the sport in the United States. Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Bristol, Rhode Island, US Sailing is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization. US Sailing offers training and education programs for instructors and race officials, supports a wide range of sailing organizations and communities, issues offshore rating certificates, and provides administration and oversight of competitive sailing across the country, including National Championships and the US Sailing Team. For more information, please visit www.ussailing.org .

