The 2023 Winner of the Boston and New York City Marathons Wasn't Wearing Shoes From Nike or Adidas. She Was in Shoes From This Hot Growth Stock Company.

Kenyan athlete Hellen Obiri is taking the long-distance running world by storm in 2023, winning both the prestigious Boston Marathon in April and the New York City Marathon in November.Obiri worked hard for this moment, so I don't want it to sound as though her choice of shoe was the determining factor in her victories -- it wasn't. That said, it's fun to take note of the kicks worn by the winning runner.In normal years, the winners of the Boston Marathon and the New York City Marathon are wearing running shoes from well-known brands such as Nike Adidas , Under Armour, and Skechers. But this year, Obiri wore shoes from the more obscure brand On (NYSE: ONON), further thrusting the company into the limelight.