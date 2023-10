The 2024 Social Security COLA Will Be 3.2%. But Here's Why You Probably Won't See All of the Increase.

If you're retired, you just received good news. The 2024 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 3.2%. Granted, that's a lot lower than the 8.7% increase received in 2023. However, it will nonetheless be helpful for millions of Americans.You might not want to celebrate too much just yet, though. Sure, your Social Security retirement benefits will be higher next year. But here's why you probably won't see all of the increase.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel