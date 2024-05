The 2025 COLA Could Be 86% Higher Than Original Estimates. Here's What That Means for You.

If you're a retiree looking toward the future, you're probably already considering how much your Social Security benefits will go up in 2025. After all, seniors saw a big benefits increase when their checks started coming this year, receiving 3.2% more per month. And the year prior, seniors got an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). That was the largest benefits increase since the early 1980s.So, will next year's benefits bump compare to the raise retirees received in recent years? Originally, it didn't seem like seniors would get an impressive increase. But the most recent estimates now show the COLA could be considerably higher than originally anticipated.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel