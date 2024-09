The 2025 Social Security COLA Announcement Is 26 Days Away. Here's What Retirees' Increase Will Be as Things Stand Now.

The countdown is on to the biggest date on the calendar for Social Security. I'm referring to the announcement of next year's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) amount.Technically, the Social Security Administration (SSA) hasn't said when it will announce the 2025 COLA. However, the agency always follows quickly behind the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) news release for September. And that release is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Oct. 10, 2024.We can safely conclude, therefore, that the 2025 Social Security COLA announcement is only 26 days away. Here's what retirees' increase will be as things stand now .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool