The 2025 Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Will Likely Be a Double-Edged Sword for Retirees. Here's Why.

The Social Security Administration will announce the 2025 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on Oct. 10, 2024. That's when we'll get the last key piece of information needed to calculate it. But even though we're missing some important data now, speculation already abounds about what it'll bring for beneficiaries.Estimates have been climbing over the last few months, hinting that seniors might get a larger COLA than many would've guessed at the end of 2023. However, this comes with hidden drawbacks that could put increased strain on seniors' finances and Social Security itself.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel