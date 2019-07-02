The 24th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show and Shanghai Lifestyle Show 2019 was Successfully Closed

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2019, The 24th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show (CIBS), and Lifestyle Show Shanghai 2019 co-organized by UBM sinoexpo ended successfully in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai, NECC). During the four days, the exhibiting area hit 55,000m2 ,attracted more than 600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors from 85 countries.

Inaugurated in 1996, CIBS is the most comprehensive and longest established boat & yacht exhibition in Asia. CIBS persues to present the whole world it's determination on leading boats into daily life in China.

"Boat industry is a vital part of marine economy and boat itself is a high-tech and high-value product. With the steady growth of the GDP per capital of China, boat has already entered into public's vision. It's our direction of efforts to make boat more and more popular." Said Mr. Wu Qiang, executive vice president of the China Association of Shipbuilding Industry.

Meanwhile, Lifestyle Show Shanghai was held under the theme of "Water". It had seven sectors/subevents: Water sports, Lure Fishing, RV Camping, Themed Travel, Well-fitness, Parent-child Recreation and Elite Life. They showed the water culture of focusing on protection of the water environment and the sustainable use of water resources.

"Lure fishing is to let player's mind away from fish and pay more attention to the mordern attitude of life, we advocate a resonable and legitimate 'fishing and release' movement." Said a designer of Megabass China. EWAVE, an exhitor on Lifestlye Show, launched electronical surfboard which is powered by electricity, so that surfers enjoy eco-friendly surfing.

Two shows on, new sectors shone, the whole industry chain was strengthened.

In 4 days, real boats, accesorries, clubs, boat services and on water sports proved a whole shining industrial chain. On boat show, those international brands like Beneteau, Suzuki, Jeanneau, Honda, Seakeeper and 3M joined in. On lifestyle show, Lure Fishing Skill Competition, Lure Fashion Show, RV show, Hunting show, etc., presented meaningful carnivals to the audiences.

High tech and "Intelligent Manufacturing in China"

On CIBS and Lifestyle Show, Chinese manufactures also scrambled to show their core technology, it released a sign that China's waterfront leisure industry is following the footsteps of the developing of the big country, reversing from "Made in China" to "Intelligent Manufacturing in China ".

Skywave, an exhibitor, showed an on water airplane which was totally developed and patented by the manufacture, it was launched in 2018 and has won plenty of orders.

Haibo, once a processor for famous lure fishing tool brands in Europe and America, this year launched the top spinning wheels. "Haibo is a national brand with warmth and spirits, we seize not only to manufacture but also to let Chinese use national brands." Said the sales and marketing executive of Haibo.

The screen of CIBS never falls down.

With 24 years of efforts, CIBS is still having it's vital position in the industry, the Lifestyle Show Shanghai, relies on and origins from CIBS, is also developing steadily. They're moving on, to take the water as a media and gather resources from the industry, aiming to present the best experiencing exhibition in industry and China. 31th March - 3rd April 2020, see all exhibitors in National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) again, and see the milestone 25th CIBS!

For more information, please visit the show website and keep focusing on the show!

http://www.boatshowchina.com/en-us/HOME

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2514037-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2514037-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2514037-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190701/2514037-1-d

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo