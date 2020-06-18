The 25th Guzhen Lighting Fair rescheduled to Oct. 22-26, 2020

ZHONGSHAN, China, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Guzhen Lighting Fair will be held on Oct. 22-26, 2020, at Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Guzhen Town, Guangdong, China.

Lighting procurement festival at the Lighting Capital of China-Guzhen

As the situation of COVID-19 turns better in China and the industry recovers, lighting business is getting back on track. China's lighting capital-Guzhen, attracted a small upsurge in product purchases in the first half of this year.



As a key wind vane of the lighting industry, Guzhen Lighting Fair is based on "China Lighting Capital"-- Guzhen Town, the center of the lighting industry cluster with an annual output value of over RMB100 billion.

Relying on the original lighting source, Guzhen serves as a bridge providing precise matching between hundreds of brands within the industry chain and tens of thousands of global buyers.



1 Main Venue + 7 Sub-venues

To build the great GILF

Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, as the main venue, joins hands with the 7 sub-venues (lighting megastores) to build the great GILF:

Lihe Center, Huayi Plaza, Star Alliance, Lighting Era, Besun Plaza, Huayu Plaza and Streetlight City.

The GILF is the biggest trade show in the lighting industry, 8 venues of over 1,500,000 sqm, presenting 2,500+ high-quality exhibitors.

The exhibition will be a one-stop lighting trading platform with full coverage of different exhibit categories, for direct procurement and convenient trade.



Online + offline:

Twin engines empowering the industry

The Guzhen Lighting Fair has never backed down even during the COVID-19 epidemic: As early as March 18-20, The Guzhen Lighting Online Exhibition attracted 55,000 professionals, who came for online procurements.

Denggle.com as the fair's B2B platform, allows users to make free inquiries, purchase announcements, make appointments with exhibitors, register for exhibition visits, get the e-catalogue, access the online procurement platform and other matching services.

Nearly 20 high-level forums and new product launches will be held one after another during the fair, providing platforms for the lighting professionals to share information and ideas on the latest industry topics and solutions to the challenges.

Lead the trends:

To build an industry-wide chain

As the main venue, the Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center will bring together 800 well-known lighting enterprises, tap directly into industry trends, and gather together comprehensive brands with strong engineering lighting capabilities, including decorative lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, outdoor lighting and other sectors.

Special Lamp Zone exhibits lighting with specific functions, such as plant lighting, education lighting, car lights and off-grid lighting, displayed in real-world scenarios.

The 8 venues bring together hundreds of thousands of products, ranging from classic to modern, luxurious to minimalist, and standard to non-standard and custom.

Cross-border integration:

advocating a new healthy low-carbon concept

Following the upgrading of the LED industry and the rapid development of intelligent cities and smart lighting, the exhibition has adapted to the new trends and designed a Smart Lighting & Solution Zone.

New products and technologies will be intensively unveiled to comprehensively promote the development of smart homes and provide one-stop smart system solutions for the industry.

Individual products are with forward-thinking designs and craftsmanship, and highly cost-effective, in line with the future demands of the market.

The trust and expectation placed on us encourages us to be better. We will continue to uphold our high standards and quality, as ever.



Look forward to seeing visitors on October 22-26, 2020, at Guzhen Convention and Exhibition Center, Guzhen, Zhongshan, China.

