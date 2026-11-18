NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.11.2026 14:44:02
The 3 Best AI Stocks to Buy Now (Yes, Nvidia Is One of Them)
The artificial intelligence sector of the stock market isn't the most popular place to invest right now. There are questions surrounding how the AI build-out will be allowed to proceed, with Democrats sweeping the U.S. midterm elections. This could put a pause on some data centers, affecting companies that provide the components. Still, many projects are underway, and many builds will likely be allowed to continue as-is, with newer facilities coming under greater scrutiny.
While AI investment sentiment is currently negative, I think there are plenty of great investment opportunities right now. They include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU). While Nvidia is in a bit of a mess with its CEO resigning last week, I think the stock has cratered to the point where it makes sense to buy shares. The other two are also genius buys and make for timely investments, with the market not being bullish on the AI outlook.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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13:00
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13:00
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08:51
|Virtual ‘Jensanity’ rocks Taipei in support for Nvidia chief (Financial Times)
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07:04
|Pressestimme/'Washington Post': KI-Exportbeschränkungen machen die USA sicherer (dpa-AFX)
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18.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
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18.11.26
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|11:18
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11:18
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|138,86
|1,12%