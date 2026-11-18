The artificial intelligence sector of the stock market isn't the most popular place to invest right now. There are questions surrounding how the AI build-out will be allowed to proceed, with Democrats sweeping the U.S. midterm elections. This could put a pause on some data centers, affecting companies that provide the components. Still, many projects are underway, and many builds will likely be allowed to continue as-is, with newer facilities coming under greater scrutiny.

While AI investment sentiment is currently negative, I think there are plenty of great investment opportunities right now. They include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), and Micron (NASDAQ:MU). While Nvidia is in a bit of a mess with its CEO resigning last week, I think the stock has cratered to the point where it makes sense to buy shares. The other two are also genius buys and make for timely investments, with the market not being bullish on the AI outlook.

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