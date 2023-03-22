|
22.03.2023 10:43:00
The 3 Best AI Stocks to Buy Right Now
We've entered the age of AI. Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape huge swaths of the global economy, and businesses of all sizes are rushing to deploy the game-changing technology.The AI market will approach a staggering $1.4 trillion by the end of the decade, according to a forecast by Fortune Business Insights. Here are the three companies best positioned to capture sizable portions of this booming industry.Investors' excitement for AI reached a fever pitch after Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a multibillion-dollar partnership with ChatGPT creator OpenAI in January. Since then, the software giant has moved quickly to add OpenAI's technology to its popular productivity tools and its Bing search engine. Continue reading
