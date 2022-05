The 3 Best and 2 Worst Reasons to Claim Social Security at 62

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You can start getting your Social Security retirement benefits for the first time as soon as you turn 62. This is classified as an early claim, though, since it's well before the full retirement age when you become eligible for your standard benefit. It's also a whopping eight years before 70, which is when you'd need to get your first check to maximize your monthly Social Security income. Before starting your benefits at 62, you should carefully think about whether this is the right choice, since you'll be reducing the potential monthly income you could get for the rest of your life.There are definitely times when it actually makes sense to begin benefits ASAP. But there are also some really bad reasons for filing early. You'll want to make sure you're motivated by the right factors before you make a decision that's hard to undo. Continue reading