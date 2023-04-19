The 3 Best Cryptos Under $1 to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With prices going up in the wake of this year's explosive Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rally, it's getting harder and harder to find solid, high-potential cryptos priced under $1. However, it's not an impossible task. Of the top 50 cryptos by market cap, 14 trade for less than a buck.Of these, my top three are Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Stacks (CRYPTO: STX), and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM). Each of these cryptos is turning in an eye-popping performance in 2023 and has a solid, long-term plan for future development. Let's take a closer look at these budget-friendly cryptos.My top pick is Cardano, which trades at just $0.43. Despite this low price, Cardano has a market cap of $14.8 billion and is the seventh-largest crypto. Quietly, ever so quietly, Cardano has kept pace with Bitcoin this year. For the year, Cardano is up 78%. And over the past 30 days, Cardano is up 30%.Continue reading