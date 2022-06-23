|
23.06.2022 14:15:00
The 3 Best Stocks to Invest $10,000 in Right Now
Surging inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of a recession have all contributed to the markets sliding into bear territory this year. The Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on raising interest rates is expected to hurt stocks even further. However, some analysts at Bank of America are estimating that the next bull market could arrive in October this year. What's more, the investment bank's analysts point out that the average bull market lasts 64 months and fetches a return of 198%.Investors that agree with these analysts would be wise to start setting up their portfolios for long-term gains and buy fast-growing companies with bright prospects on the cheap while the stock market is still down. Assuming you have $10,000 to invest right now, the likes of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML), and Unity Software (NYSE: U) could turn out to be great buys given their potential for delivering long-term gains. Let's see why these three stocks offer up so much opportunity.Twilio's solutions allow companies to move their contact centers into the cloud and away from the traditional, physical locations. Its APIs (application programming interfaces) are used by companies to integrate voice, messaging, text, video, and email into their platforms to facilitate communication with customers.
