08.11.2022 11:21:00
The 3 Likeliest States to Legalize Marijuana on Election Day
When you think of fast-growing industries, things like technology and biotech probably come to mind. But don't forget about legalized marijuana.According to cannabis-focused research firm BDSA, global legal weed sales are forecast to nearly double from $30 billion in 2021 to $57 billion by 2027. That's a compound annual growth rate of nearly 13%. By 2027, the U.S. is expected to account for three-quarters of worldwide weed revenue, with an estimated $42 billion in legal sales. This is why keeping an eye on state-level legalization can pay off.Today (i.e., Election Day 2022), residents in five states will head to the voting booths to determine the fate of recreational marijuana ballot initiatives. Although anything could happen, three states look to have a good chance to add to the existing adult-use legalized total of 19 states (plus Washington, D.C.), while it's more iffy in two more.Continue reading
