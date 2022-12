The 3 Most Popular Robinhood ETFs -- and Why Warren Buffett Loves 2 of Them

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

How rapidly has the appeal of investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) grown? In 2003, there were 276 ETFs available worldwide, according to Statista. Last year, that number topped 8,500. By comparison, there are fewer than 6,400 stocks traded on the two major U.S. exchanges.If you're looking for top ETFs to buy, consider consulting two sources for ideas that might at first appear to be an odd couple: Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) and Warren Buffett. To be sure, Buffett isn't a fan of the retail trading platform. But he and the investors who use it see eye-to-eye on at least one front. Robinhood provides a list of the ETFs that are the most widely held in the portfolios on its trading platform. And Buffett has money in two of the three most popular.Continue reading