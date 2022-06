The 3 Reasons to Own PayPal Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Here are three main reasons that you should own PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock. It is one of my favorite fintech companies due to its high free cash flow and increased monetization of its service Venmo. *Stock prices used were the midday prices of June 8, 2022. The video was published on June 8, 2022. Continue reading