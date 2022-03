The 3 Smartest Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Inflation is rampant, eating away at the buying power of your hard-earned money. You can protect yourself by investing in assets that tend to appreciate along with inflation; real estate is an excellent example.The trick is, how do you afford to invest in real estate? Most people don't have the disposable income to buy investment properties, but there is a solution. You can purchase shares of special companies called real estate investment trusts (REITs); these publicly traded businesses acquire and lease real estate and share the profits with shareholders through dividends.If you don't know where to start, here are three blue chip REITs that have the fundamentals to pay you well and grow your money over time.