The 3 Smartest Real Estate Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What makes for a smart stock to buy? A lot depends on your perspective. In my case, I'm an income investor, with a focus on a dependable and growing flow of dividend payouts. That has led me to put a lot of my attention and money toward real estate investment trusts (REITs).There are about 225 publicly traded REITs available right now , and they're all required to pay at least 90% of their taxable income in the form of a dividend to investors. But beyond that, the differences can be vast.All REITs have that payout obligation. They also can raise rents to help counter inflation, but that capacity varies greatly depending on the industries and geographic markets in which they operate. Then there are their performance records, which indicate that their beaten-down prices may be an overreaction and, thus, a good buying opportunity.Continue reading