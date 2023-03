The 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Most Likely Buying Right Now in Addition to Occidental

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett loaded up on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) throughout much of 2022. Unsurprisingly, he kept the buying spree going into this year. Buffett continued to buy shares of Occidental hand over fist earlier this month. We don't know yet what other purchases Buffett has made so far in the first quarter of 2023. However, it's not hard to make what should be pretty good guesses. Here are the three stocks Buffett is most likely buying right now in addition to Occidental.If I had to bet on the stock Buffett is most likely buying this quarter, it would be his own Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). The legendary investor and his longtime business partner, Charlie Munger, can buy back Berkshire stock whenever they think it's valued attractively.Continue reading