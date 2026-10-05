The 30-Year Treasury Yield Just Hit a 24-Year High, and It Could Signal a Warning Sign for the Stock Market

The 30-year Treasury yield very nearly touched the 5.7% level recently, the highest it's been since 2002. The 10-year yield touched 5.34%, also a 24-year high. Since the early March low, both yields have risen well over 100 basis points each. Inflation, debt, and geopolitical risks are largely to blame.

So far, stock investors have been mostly unaffected. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is still near an all-time high. Volatility is relatively contained, but credit spreads are finally showing some signs of stress. Should stock market investors be worried about what's happening in the bond market?

The two are unquestionably linked but not directly correlated. The factors that are impacting yields right now are headwinds for equities, but the artificial intelligence (AI) tailwind is helping offset the downside risks at the moment.

Continue reading