The 37 best Christmas gifts in the UK for tweens - chosen by 10- to 12-year-olds

We asked 20 tweenagers what they already own, love and think would make great gifts. Turns out it’s Lego, dance mats and plenty of lotions and potions

• The best Christmas gifts for teenagers

Buying for someone in the tweenage years can be a balancing act: while some kids are still crafting, enjoying board games and deep into Lego, others have moved on to skincare and guitars.

So, in an effort to cover the whole range, I spoke to 20 tweens (from 10 to 12 years old) from across the country. But instead of asking what they want, I quizzed them on the things they already have, truly love and use regularly. Here are their tried and tested gift ideas for a range of prices.